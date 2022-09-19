Live blog: Vikings take on the Eagles in a Monday Night doubleheader

Keep up with all of the action from Philadelphia with KARE 11's live blog.

MINNEAPOLIS — After crushing division rival Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium to open up the 2022 season, the Minnesota Vikings will go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The Vikings and Eagles will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Minnesota will be looking to carry over the momentum built last week into Monday's matchup.

In Minnesota's 23-7 win over the Packers, wide receiver Justin Jefferson tallied two touchdowns and 184 yards, making him one of the key players the Eagles will have to game plan around. The Eagles opened the season with a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on the road so Monday's game will be the team's home opener.

"I imagine it will be pretty hostile, which is exciting," said Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks. "Anytime that juice is out there, it does nothing but amp you up." Hicks spent four seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Vikings.

When the Vikings take on the Eagles, follow along with KARE 11's live blog below to keep up with all of the action from Monday Night Football.

Editor's Note: Following the end of the game, check back to KARE11.com for post-game coverage.

