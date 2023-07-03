‘Minnesota, I gave you my all’ | Eric Kendricks says goodbye to Vikings in Instagram post

The Vikings' former Pro Bowl linebacker gave his fond farewell to fans on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks posted his farewell to fans on social media Tuesday.

"Minnesota, I gave you my all," the post began on the 31-year-old's Instagram account.

The eight-year veteran and fan favorite was released on Monday as the Vikings work to get under the salary cap.

Kendricks, a Dick Butkus Award-winning linebacker from UCLA, was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Last season he started all 17 games and finished with 137 tackles to lead the Vikings' defense.

Kendricks had more than 100 tackles in seven consecutive seasons with the team. He made the All-Pro Team in 2019 and was also the Vikings nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is given to one NFL player every year who exemplifies philanthropy and service to their community.

"As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings' social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community," said Vikings GM Kwese Adofo-Mensah in a released statement Monday. "While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric's contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues."