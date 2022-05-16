Vikings announce new VP of Football Operations

In the team's announcement, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said "we couldn't be more excited" to have Demitrius Washington join the front office staff.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that Demitrius Washington will be the new Vice President of Football Operations.

Washington has nine years of experience in the NFL and has spent the last seven years in the San Francisco 49ers' football research and development department.

In the team's announcement, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the organization couldn't be more excited to have Washington join their front office staff.

“He is one of the most uniquely gifted people I have met in my time in the NFL. He is able to learn complex ideas, make them simple, and apply them in all facets of the organization," Adofo-Mensah said. "He has learned from some of the best minds in the game today and he will continue to flourish in his role with Vikings.”

Adofo-Mensah and Washington worked together in San Francisco when Washington worked as an analyst for the 49ers' football research and development department from 2015-2020.

