Vikings make deep cuts to reach 53-man roster

The club reached its NFL-mandated roster size, but getting there wasn't easy. And as always, there are likely more moves on the horizon.

EAGAN, Minn. — It is a day players on the bubble dread, one where they either experience the joy (and relief) of making an NFL roster or are told to pack up and look somewhere else to chase the dream.

The Minnesota Vikings had plenty of players on both sides of the fence Tuesday, announcing a flurry of cuts to reach the NFL's mandated 53-player roster.

Some of the surprising cuts came on the defensive side of the ball with Sheldon Day and Ross Blacklock — two linemen with starting experience — failing to make the 53-man roster. Veteran Joejuan Williams was also cut after signing with the Vikings back in April to help fill out an inexperienced cornerback room. The Vikings elected to keep undrafted rookie NaJee Thompson after he stood out on special teams throughout camp and in the preseason.

Offensively, Minnesota went with Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler over rookie running back DeWayne McBride, who was selected in the seventh round out of UAB. Alexander Mattison will be the Vikings starter after the team cut ties with Dalvin Cook back in June, but Nwangwu and Chandler will no doubt take snaps out of the backfield to relieve Mattison, who hasn't carried the ball more than 134 times in a season since turning pro.

Some of the cut players could be brought back into the fold when the Vikings' practice squad is assembled beginning Wednesday. And of course, the club will be keeping a close eye on the waiver wire for castoffs from the 31 other teams in the league hoping they can find a ruby in a mountain of rocks, one that will somehow be a better fit with the Purple than with their previous employer.

On Monday, the Vikings cut 15 players and traded offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick.

Here's a breakdown of the 53 players to make the team.

Quarterback — Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall

Running back — Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Fullback — C.J. Ham

Receiver — Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Jalen Reagor

Tight end — T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

Offensive line — LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O'Neill, C Austin Schlottmann, G Blake Brandel, T Olisaemeka Udoh

Defensive line — Dean Lowry, Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, Jaquelin Roy

Outside linebacker — Marcus Davenport, Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones II, Andre Carter II

Inside linebacker — Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye, Ivan Pace, Jr.

Cornerback — Byron Murphy, Jr., Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth, Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, NaJee Thompson

Safety — Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus, Lewis Cine, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson

Kicker — Greg Joseph

Punter — Andrew DePaola

Long snapper — Ryan Wright

