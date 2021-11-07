Vikings place safety Harrison Smith on COVID reserve list

Minnesota elevated Myles Dorn from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

BALTIMORE — Sunday, ahead of a faceoff with the Baltimore Ravens, the Vikings announced Harrison Smith would be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and out of the game.

According to Vikings.com, Smith had started all seven games Minnesota has played this season, recording a sack, forced fumble and three passes on defense.

Myles Dorn was promoted from Minnesota's practice squad for the game in Baltimore. Dorn joined the team in 2020, but was sidelined with an injury for his rookie season.

Xavier Woods is scheduled to start at one safety spot. Rookie Camryn Bynum has a chance to make his first NFL start today, as he is the only other safety to play on defense this season.

The roster announcement comes just days after the Vikings moved center Garrett Bradbury and guard Dakota Dozier to the NFL COVID list.

Bradbury, a third-year player out of North Carolina State, was an anchor of the Vikings offensive line. He played 97% of the available snaps as a rookie, every single snap of the 2020-21 season and all 508 of the current season.

The Vikings said Bradbury was vaccinated against the virus in the spring. He will miss a game for the first time in his career.