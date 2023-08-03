x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vikings

Vikings make some roster moves

The Vikings are letting go of their guard Bobby Evans and signing two tackles.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 04: A Minnesota Vikings helmet lays in the grass during a rookie minicamp on May 4, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. — On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings announced some roster moves involving their suspect offensive line.

The Vikings are letting go of their guard Bobby Evans and signing two tackles to their roster: Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.

DiLauro has spent time with seven different teams during his two years in the NFL, according to the Vikings news release.

The 28-year-old is from Uniontown, Texas and played college football for Illinois, where he started 38 games.

DiLauro's most recent team was the Denver Broncos.

Williams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

The 26-year-old spent his rookie season on Philadelphia's and Detroit's practice squads. 

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Vikings wideout Jordan Addison ticketed for doing 140 mph on I-94

Before You Leave, Check This Out