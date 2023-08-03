Vikings make some roster moves

EAGAN, Minn. — On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings announced some roster moves involving their suspect offensive line.
The Vikings are letting go of their guard Bobby Evans and signing two tackles to their roster: Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.
DiLauro has spent time with seven different teams during his two years in the NFL, according to the Vikings news release.
The 28-year-old is from Uniontown, Texas and played college football for Illinois, where he started 38 games.
DiLauro's most recent team was the Denver Broncos.
Williams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
The 26-year-old spent his rookie season on Philadelphia's and Detroit's practice squads.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.