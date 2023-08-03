Vikings make some roster moves

The Vikings are letting go of their guard Bobby Evans and signing two tackles.

EAGAN, Minn. — On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings announced some roster moves involving their suspect offensive line.

The Vikings are letting go of their guard Bobby Evans and signing two tackles to their roster: Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.

DiLauro has spent time with seven different teams during his two years in the NFL, according to the Vikings news release.

The 28-year-old is from Uniontown, Texas and played college football for Illinois, where he started 38 games.

DiLauro's most recent team was the Denver Broncos.

Williams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

The 26-year-old spent his rookie season on Philadelphia's and Detroit's practice squads.

