Vikings place 3 players on COVID-19 reserve

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings placed three players on COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, including a veteran wide receiver.

The Vikings announced that wide receiver Dede Westbrook was placed on reserve due to COVID and also put wide receiver Trishton Jackson and running back A.J. Rose Jr. on the practice squad reserve due to COVID.

While Westbrook has played in 12 of the Vikings' 13 games this season, his presence on the field will not likely greatly impact Minnesota's Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.

Through 12 games, the former Oklahoma Sooner had nine receptions on 14 targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.

The #Vikings have placed WR Dede Westbrook on Reserve/COVID-19. WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose Jr. have been put on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 14, 2021

Neither Jackson nor Rose have played a regular-season down this season. During the preseason, Rose had 37 carries for 151 rushing yards and a touchdown in three games. Jackson had five receptions for 55 yards and touchdown in two preseason games.

The Vikings (6-7) will take on the Bears (4-9) at Soldier Field on Monday night at 7:15 p.m. CT.

