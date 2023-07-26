Vikings receiver Jordan Addison apologizes for 'poor decision' after being cited driving 140 mph on I-94

An updated copy of the citation revealed that Addison told a Minnesota State Trooper he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison spoke to reporters for the first time since being cited for driving 140 mph on Interstate 94 last week in St. Paul, saying it was a poor decision that he intends to learn from.

Addison, a first-round pick by the Vikings, was pulled over after a Minnesota State Trooper clocked him driving 85 mph over the speed limit just after 3 a.m. Thursday, July 20. An updated copy of the citation revealed that Addison told the trooper he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday at training camp, Addison said he couldn't go into detail about the incident, but apologized and admitted he made a poor decision.

"I take full responsibility and full ownership of my actions last week," said Addison. "It's never a good thing when (Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell) or (Vikings GM) Kewsi (Adofo-Mensah) gotta answer questions or address questions about me off the field, so I just want to apologize to everyone for that."

Both O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah fielded questions about the young receiver on Tuesday.

"I was disappointed but it was a mistake," O'Connell said during Tuesday's media availability. "And I think he's obviously owning that mistake and knows that that's something that can't happen again."

"Jordan, through the (NFL Draft) process, impressed us with the type of person he is," said Adofo-Mensah. "Obviously he made a mistake, but what you see after the fact was — from his representatives to his family that reached out to me — this kid was raised right. He knows that he made a mistake and everybody in his life is aligned to make sure that this was a one-time occurrence."

When asked about any potential team punishment, Addison didn't elaborate on specific conversations. He said the staff was disappointed and upset, but added that they also showed him a lot of support.

"Just making better decisions," Addison said. "Like I said, I made a poor decision and I learned from it. I know what to do now, so moving forward, I'll make sure that'll never happen again.

Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for best collegiate receiver, was selected No. 23 overall in April's NFL Draft. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 receiver slot after the Vikings cut ties with hometown veteran Adam Thielen during the offseason.

