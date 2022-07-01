Vikings make roster moves ahead of regular-season finale against the Bears

Minnesota made the changes to cover for injured players and those placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

In the final week of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster changes and moves, including activating players from reserve/COVID-19 list and signing several players from the practice squad.

The Vikings activated starting offensive left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland and signed tight end Zach Davidson and defensive end Kenny Willekes to the active roster.

Four players were activated from the practice squad to the active roster through COVID-19 replacements: safety Myles Dorn, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and cornerbacks Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith. Nickerson was also activated from the COVID-19 reserve practice squad.

Linebacker Tuf Borland and cornerback Bryan Mills were also elevated from the practice squad. Tight end Ben Ellefson was activated from the injured list.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer announced that starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was off of the COVID-19 list and will start against the Bears in Week 18.

Throughout Wednesday's six-minute press conference, Zimmer was short with reporters and when asked if Cousins felt any impacts from COVID-19, he retorted with, "You'll have to ask him if he had any symptoms."

Without Cousins under center in Week 17, the Vikings were pummeled by the Green Bay Packers 37-10 on Sunday Night Football.

Minnesota's final regular-season game is on Sunday at noon against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Zimmer will continue to be the Vikings' head coach after the 2021-2022 season. Since he became Minnesota's head coach in 2014, Minnesota has gone 71-56-1 and the Vikings have only made the playoffs three times.

