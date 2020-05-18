Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender, will return for 2020

The safety, who led the NFL with six interceptions last year, says he hopes to remain in Minnesota long-term.

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings safety Anthony Harris will attempt to build on a career year after agreeing to sign a franchise tender with the club that will keep him in purple for at least one more season.

The Vikings announced Monday that the defensive back signed the franchise tag offer, which multiple sources report will pay Harris more than $11 million for 2020-21. The club did not confirm terms of the agreement.

Harris started a career-high 14 games for the Vikings last season, and led all safeties in interceptions with a career-best six. He originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and has since appeared in 65 games with 31 starts, totaling nine interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

"Since arriving in Minnesota with uncertainty as an undrafted free agent in 2015, I have accomplished my dream of playing in the NFL going from practice squad, to making the active roster, to becoming a full-time starter, to leading the league in interceptions. During the past five years, Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface!" Harris posted on Twitter.

Harris also wrote that he will let his agents and the Vikings work toward something more long-term in Minnesota.