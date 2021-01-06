Vikings sign WR Dede Westbrook to beef up air game

Westbrook notched 66 catches in both 2018 and 2019 before missing last season with a torn ACL.

The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their wide receiver corps by signing an NFL veteran with a proven track record who is trying to come back from injury.

Dede Westbrook moves to the NFC after four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in 40 games with 25 starts in that time, notching 66 catches in both 2018 and 2019. Westbrook missed virtually all of last year after suffering an ACL injury. He is expected to compete for the third receiver slot behind Adam Thielen and 2020-21 super rookie Justin Jefferson.

By signing Westbrook, the Vikings reunite him with former Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who is now with Minnesota.

In other Vikings news, the club has signed three 2021 draft choices:

Linebacker Chazz Surratt from the University of North Carolina, taken in the third round

Offensive Guard Wyatt Davis from Ohio State, also a third round pick

Defensive end Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh, third round