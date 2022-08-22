Vikings trade for veteran backup QB following dismal preseason performance

Minnesota worked out a deal to bring Nick Mullens from Las Vegas to compete with currently rostered Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.

EAGAN, Minn. — Kirk Cousins hasn't played a down yet this preseason, but the Vikings are apparently concerned enough about their quarterback corps that they've swung a deal to acquire a back-up signal caller from Las Vegas.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report that Minnesota has sent a conditional 7th-round pick in 2024 to the Raiders for 27-year-old Nick Mullens.

A short time later the Vikings confirmed the swap on the team's Twitter page.

Mullens is a four-year veteran out of Southern Mississippi, who has spent his career with San Francisco, Cleveland, and was vying for a roster spot with Las Vegas this season. He has started a total of 17 games, and overall is 407 of 630 passing, with 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

🚨 QB TRADE ALERT 🚨



The #Vikings have acquired @NickMullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 22, 2022

The move raises serious questions about the future of current backups Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, who have struggled in the preseason. On Saturday against San Francisco Mannion and Mond went just 20 for 35 for 147 yards through the air, with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert, who now covers the Vikings and NFC Central Division, says Mullens will have a good chance to unseat one of the current backups when the Vikings cut down to the final roster.

Can confirm that the #Vikings have acquired QB Nick Mullens from the Raiders for a conditional draft pick. Mullens will get a good chance to unseat Sean Mannion and/or Kellen Mond as Kirk Cousins' backup. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 22, 2022

Seifert also noted that when given the chance during his post-game presser Saturday, new Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell chose not to offer an endorsement of either Mond or Mannion.

Cousins has yet to make his preseason debut, having just returned to practice after missing five days with COVID.

