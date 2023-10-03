Drive your pride: Vikings specialty license plate unveiled

Beginning in January of 2024, hardcore faithful of The Purple will be able to opt for a special plate, with proceeds going to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAGAN, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on March 10, 2023.

It's usually pretty easy to ID a hardcore Minnesota Vikings Fan. They're the ones wearing a Justin Jefferson or Kirk Cousins jersey, sporting a helmet with horns, or painting their faces purple.

Soon there will be a new option for demonstrating total football fandom - hanging a Vikings license plate on your pickup, car or SUV.

On Tuesday the Minnesota Vikings Foundation revealed the final design for a plate that will be available to motorists beginning in January of 2024. The option is part of a new law passed during the 2023 legislative session that allows the charitable foundation arms of Minnesota's professional sports teams to pursue specialty license plates to raise funds for their causes.

In addition to typical vehicle plate fees, the cost of the Vikings specialty plate includes an annual $30 contribution to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, with all proceeds supporting a mission to advance children’s health and education initiatives, by addressing pressing issues like the educational opportunity gap, poor nutrition and physical inactivity.

“This is an excellent way for the Foundation to connect with Minnesota Vikings fans and generate dollars that make a direct and positive impact on children throughout the state,” said Brett Taber, Vikings vice president of social impact and executive director of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation in a released statement.

The plates will be available at approximately 170 Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services locations throughout the state. They can also be ordered online without going into an office.

For more on the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and its mission, check out the foundation's website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Communities that KARE: