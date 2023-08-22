US Bank Stadium is No. 1 venue in NFL, according to The Athletic

MINNEAPOLIS — Some of the most respected voices in sports journalism recently ranked their favorite stadiums in the National Football League, and finally, Minnesota comes out on top.
In the recent survey, The Athletic's 30 NFL beat reporters ranked the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium as the best.
Following the downtown Minneapolis stadium in the rankings was SoFi Stadium, which houses the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. Lambeau Field, home to Vikings rivals the Green Bay Packers, tallied in at number three, number four went to the Dallas Cowybos' AT&T Stadium and the Seattle Seahawks' Lume Field took the fifth spot.
Alec Lewis, The Athletic's Vikings reporter, said U.S. Bank Stadium "just feels natural," which is an "incredible feat" for an enclosed stadium to feel that way.
U.S. Bank Stadium was completed in 2016 at a cost of $1.1 billion.
Just a couple of months ago, the state officially paid off the debt for the stadium, a full 20 years earlier than anticipated.
But of course, not everyone agrees with The Athletic's reporters. Just last January a study from the U.K. named U.S. Bank Stadium among the ugliest structures in the world.
