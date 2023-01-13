Vikings tap Ludacris for playoff halftime show

The Atlanta-based rap artist-actor-businessman will do his best to keep the Purple faithful pumped up and engaged as Minnesota begins its Super Bowl quest.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings will enjoy a home-field advantage Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium, a leg up that comes largely from a spirited fan base that collectively acts as the team's 12th man.

Well, it appears the Purple is trying to stack the deck even more, enlisting a popular rap artist as its temporary 13th man.

Atlanta-based rapper-actor-businessman Ludacris will handle halftime show duties Sunday, trying to keep fans engaged while the Vikings are in the locker room making adjustments. Known for his high-energy style and hits like "Southern Hospitality," "Act the Fool," "Roll Out" and "Money Maker."

We're coming for that Number One Spot!@Ludacris will perform at halftime of Sunday's game against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/gIWlJTxeng — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 13, 2023

Ludacris is considered one of the Godfathers of the "Dirty South" Style, which he helped launch in the early 2000s. He has also starred on the big screen with roles in the "Fast and Furious" franchise and movies like "Crash" and "Gamer."

Consider this a warmup trip for Ludacris... he will return to St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center on May 30 as part of Janet Jackson's spring tour.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: