Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager, according to team officials.

Both the Packers and the Titans are on a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer.

Ossenfort is one of eight candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Rick Spielman.

Spielman and Zimmer were both fired on Jan. 11 following a disappointing 8-9 season.

Zimmer, who spent eight seasons as the Vikings head coach, finished his tenure with a regular-season record of 72-56-1. In that span, Vikings made the post season just three times, winning two games and losing three.

According to the team's website, Spielman spent 16 seasons with the Vikings, including 10 as the team's GM.

