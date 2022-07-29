O'Connell keeping open dialogue with Cousins over play-calling

O'Connell reminisces on when he was a quarterback frustrated with coaches play-calling and hints at giving Cousins more control in what the offense runs.

EAGAN, Minn. — Kevin O'Connell took to the podium ahead of practice Wednesday and hinted at how much control Kirk Cousins will have in terms of what the offense runs.

"Having played the position, I didn't like when a coach called a play I didn't like, and I think that's really important," said O'Connell. "I might love something, but in the end, if the quarterback — the guy that's going to be pulling the trigger — doesn't love something, we've got plenty of plays. The dialogue and the understanding, and really not early on because I challenge these guys to really absorb it all before you start making opinions about this, that and the other, and our defense makes it hard."

C.J. Hamm said the history between the coach and the quarterback could prove to be beneficial.

"They've obviously been with each other before, and it's been cool to see their minds collaborating and all that," said Hamm. "Like I said earlier, we have some super super smart coaches, and Kirk is right up there with them."

O'Connell added that there is potential for quarterbacks to take the game into their own hands.

"Those guys are in charge of all of it. I can only speak into the headset, but once that goes in, it's their show," O'Connell said. "He's doing a great job. All of our quarterbacks really are."

Training camp is open to fans on Saturday, which will also be the first day of pads for the Vikings.

