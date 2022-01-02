x
Vikings

Packers rout Vikings 37-10 in cold to take NFC's No. 1 seed

The Vikings were playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers acknowledges the crowd after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 37-10. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Green Bay Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. 

Green Bay’s victory, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth. 

The Packers (13-3) are the lone NFL team with an unbeaten home record and have a chance to reach the Super Bowl without leaving Lambeau Field, where the temperature was 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 just before kickoff.

