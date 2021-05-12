Report: Dalvin Cook may play tonight as Vikings take on Steelers

NFL insider Tom Pelissero says Cook has been taking first team reps, and "wants to give it a go."

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings' gasping playoff hopes may receive a shot of oxygen, with the possible return of All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook to the lineup.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Cook, who badly injured his shoulder two weeks ago in San Francisco, has been taking reps with the first team in practice and "wants to give it a go" against Pittsburgh Thursday night.

Cook's injury, which sources say was a dislocation, was originally supposed to keep him out of the lineup until the Dec. 20 game against Chicago. But Pelissero says intense rehab has rebuilt the running back's strength and range of motions quicker than expected.

If he does play against the Steelers, Cook will wear a shoulder harness or some other form of protection, Pelissero reports. He would require medical clearance to take the field.

Returning Cook to the offense would be a significant shot in the arm, as productive wide receiver Adam Thielen is out with a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the then-winless Detroit Lions. The Vikings are 5-7 and currently out of the playoff picture, but could get back into the mix if they run the table and win out.