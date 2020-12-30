Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's father dies unexpectedly

Cook has returned to his hometown Miami Wednesday morning and won't play in the Vikings' regular season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to team officials, Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook's father, James Cook, died unexpectedly Tuesday.

Cook returned to his hometown Miami Wednesday morning and won't play in the Vikings' regular season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team confirmed.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has returned home to Miami after his father, James, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday.



Cook wanted to finish out an All-Pro caliber season, but felt it was best to be back home with his younger siblings. He won't play Sunday against the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2020

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and just want him to take all the time that he needs to process through that," Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said during a media availability on Wednesday.

LIVE: QB Kirk Cousins previews Sunday's regular season finale against Detroit https://t.co/P0gEtTelKj — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2020

Cook was recently named to the Pro Bowl as he leads the NFC with 1,557 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. His 1,918 all-purpose yards are tops in the NFL.

The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin's father, James Cook. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2020

The Vikings were officially eliminated from postseason play after last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Minnesota is 6-9, marking just the second time the team will finish below .500 since Mike Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014. The only other year the Vikings finished below .500 in that span was in 2014, in Zimmer's first season.

"First and foremost, I want to give all my thoughts and prayers to Dalvin and his family. It's a tough thing to lose a loved one," said star rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson.