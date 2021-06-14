Report: Vikings rework deal with Danielle Hunter

EAGAN, Minn. — Just as minicamp is about to kick off, the Minnesota Vikings were able to reach an agreement with All-Pro pass rusher Danielle Hunter, according to reports.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon that the team reworked Hunter's deal to move a significant amount of money to the front-end of his contract.
"Danielle Hunter gets $5.6M of this year’s $$ due as a signing bonus, source said. More importantly, there is now an $18M roster bonus the 5th day of the league year in 2022 — creating a decision for MIN. He’ll either make $20M or so next year, be released or have a new deal," Rapoport tweeted.
Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury, but prior to having surgery he had 14½ sacks and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl.
He was a no-show for voluntary OTA workouts in late May and early June, raising questions for some about his future with the club.
Hunter's absence was evident last season, with the Vikings finishing near the bottom of the league in team sacks. Only four teams finished with fewer sacks than Minnesota.