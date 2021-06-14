Report: Vikings rework deal with Danielle Hunter

Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury, but prior to having surgery, Hunter had 14½ sacks and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

EAGAN, Minn. — Just as minicamp is about to kick off, the Minnesota Vikings were able to reach an agreement with All-Pro pass rusher Danielle Hunter, according to reports.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon that the team reworked Hunter's deal to move a significant amount of money to the front-end of his contract.

"Danielle Hunter gets $5.6M of this year’s $$ due as a signing bonus, source said. More importantly, there is now an $18M roster bonus the 5th day of the league year in 2022 — creating a decision for MIN. He’ll either make $20M or so next year, be released or have a new deal," Rapoport tweeted.

He was a no-show for voluntary OTA workouts in late May and early June, raising questions for some about his future with the club.