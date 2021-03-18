Report: Vikings sign All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson

Peterson started all 16 games for the Cardinals last season, compiling 61 tackles and three interceptions.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was no secret coming off the defensive year the Minnesota Vikings had last season, that defensive-minded head coach Mike Zimmer wanted to bolster that side of the ball.

Zimmer and the Vikings are wasting no time.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Vikings have agreed to a deal with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

According to Schefter, the Vikings are signing the former Arizona Cardinals defensive back to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, started all 16 games for the Cardinals last season, compiling 61 tackles and three interceptions. He'll join a very young secondary that often used two rookie cornerbacks in Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler. Peterson's skill and experience will be a much-welcomed addition to a team that gave up the eight-most passing yards in the league.