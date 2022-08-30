Report: Vikings part ways with QB Kellen Mond

The writing was on the wall when the club traded for Raiders signal caller Nick Mullens last week.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Kellen Mond experiment appears to be over for the Minnesota Vikings following reports the club has waived the young quarterback as part of the cutdown to a 53-man roster.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Purple would part ways with Mond, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, according to an unnamed league source. Many scouts were high on Mond's athletic ability and potential coming out of Texas A&M, but he never seemed to gain any traction in Minnesota and was publicly disrespected by former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who refused to start him in a meaningless garbage game against Chicago to end the 2021-22 season.

It became clear last week that the Vikings were not comfortable with their backup quarterback situation when the club traded for Raiders signal caller Nick Mullens last week.

If Mond passes the waiver wire and is not picked up by another NFL club there is the possibility he could be added to the Vikings practice squad and given more time to develop into an NFL-caliber quarterback.

For the time being that leaves starter Kirk Cousins, Mullens and veteran backup Sean Mannion as the Vikings quarterback crew, but that could change as well as the new team brain trust cuts down to the NFL's 53-player roster limit.

