Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf made the announcement, saying they met with Zimmer and Spielman to notify them the team is moving in a "different direction."

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings ship is officially charting a major change in course with the dismissals of both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman.

The news broke Monday morning with a report by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, citing unnamed sources. A short time later came confirmation from the Vikings, with an accompanying statement from the Wilfs.

"This morning we met with Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer to notify them we will be moving in a different direction at the general manager and head coach positions in 2022," read the prepared statement. "We appreciate Rick and Mike's commitment to the team's on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff. While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships."

The statement from the Wilfs stated that the search for a new GM and head coach will be led internally and begin immediately, saying "We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve."

Few should be shocked by Zimmer being let go, as the Vikings failed to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team's on-the-field product was wildly inconsistent, with a number of last-minute (or last-second) losses costing the club a post-season berth. The defense, which is considered Zimmer's forte, finished at the bottom of the league in most categories

Zimmer finishes his 8-year run as the Vikings head coach with a record of 74-59-1. In his tenure the Vikings made the post season just three times, winning two games ad losing three.

Spielman's dismissal comes as more of a surprise, as he has forged a close working relationship with co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf. But Spielman's draft classes have been a seriously mixed bag, with only offensive tackle Christian Darisaw and defensive back Camryn Bynum from the 2021 class logging significant playing time this season.

There were major successes in Spielman's drafts, however: He did engineer the selections of Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Brian O'Neill and Dalvin Cook.

On the flip side were major flops. Vikings fans wince at the memory of names like Jeff Gladney, Mike Hughes, Laquon Treadwell and Garrett Bradbury, top selections that were mediocre at best, non-factors at worst.

The team's bio says Spielman worked with the Vikings for 16 years, 10 of them as General Manager.

Monday's changes at the top are the start of what promises to be a tumultuous offseason for the Vikings. Difficult personnel decisions loom in a number of areas, first and foremost at quarterback. Highly-paid Kirk Cousins racked up some significant numbers, but failed in a number of pressure situations with games hanging in the balance. Cousins also refused to get vaccinated against COVID despite pressure from the team and his head coach, and contracted the virus just before Minnesota went into Green Bay for a make-or-break game with the postseason on the line.

Cousins was placed on the COVID list and the Vikings were demolished 37-10, ending their playoff hopes.

