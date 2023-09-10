Reports: Vikings to place Justin Jefferson on Injured Reserve list

Multiple NFL insiders are reporting that the hamstring injury suffered against Kansas City could keep the star receiver out for four games or more.

EAGAN, Minn. — The mojo surrounding the Minnesota Vikings 2023-24 season continues to trend in a negative direction, with word that the team will place star wideout Justin Jefferson on Injured Reserve.

Jefferson injured his hamstring Sunday when he appeared to catch his cleats on the artificial turf at U.S. Bank Stadium. He limped to the sidelines and did not return in the Vikings' 27-20 loss to Kansas City.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying while the exact timeline depends on how he responds to treatment, J.J. is expected to miss at least four games. Other league beat reporters shared similar information on their social media platforms.

The timing on losing Jefferson, widely considered the NFL's best wide receiver, would never be good. But the Vikings have stumbled badly out of the blocks, sitting at 1-4 and are already a long shot to make the playoffs. The next four games include three opponents (Chicago, Green Bay, Atlanta) that they normally would be favored to beat. Jefferson's absence from the lineup changes that. The team was already a significant underdog in the matchup against San Francisco.

Jefferson's injury also muddies the waters surrounding his contract status. He is currently in the last year of his rookie contract, and talks for a new deal have not yielded a breakthrough.

