Reports: Vikings to sign offensive guard Dalton Risner

Risner, who was selected in the second round by the Broncos in the 2019, could have an immediate impact as injuries continue to pile up on the offensive line.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are bolstering their offensive line.

After Oli Udoh's injury during Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as some early season struggles on the offensive line, the Vikings are adding veteran guard Dalton Risner.

The former Denver Broncos guard posted on social media a photoshopped picture of him wearing a Vikings uniform with the message "SKOL... SKOL... SKOL... What's up Minnesota???"

The deal has yet to become official, however, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Risner, who was selected in the second round by the Broncos in the 2019, could have an immediate impact as injuries continue to pile up on the O-Line. During Thursday night's game against the Eagles, Minnesota went without two starters in left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury. Udoh, who was playing as Darrisaw's replacement, left the game with a quad injury that was later announced to be season ending.

And injuries may not be the only reason for Risner's arrival. Minnesota has rushed for a league-low 34.5 yards per game during its 0-2 start, while allowing quarterback Kirk Cousins to get knocked down seven times — tied for the most in the NFL.

The Vikings will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, which could be another difficult day for the offensive line with star edge rusher Joey Bosa coming off a two-sack performance Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

