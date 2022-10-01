Reports: Vikings to target Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new GM

With top candidate Ryan Poles accepting the general manager position with rival Chicago, multiple sources say Minnesota will hustle to secure Adofo-Mensah.

EAGAN, Minn. — The signing of a top GM candidate by a division rival have the Vikings moving quickly to hire a Cleveland Browns executive to run the operation, according to posts by multiple sources Tuesday.

NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the signing of Ryan Poles by the Chicago Bears means the Purple will now put sights on Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Ryan Poles was the leading candidate in Chicago, and the #Bears are hiring him. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the leading candidate in Minnesota. They will huddle, but may move quick on him, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter asserts that Poles and Adofo-Mensah were the Vikings' two finalists, and with Poles gone Adofo-Mensah is the clear favorite to end up in Minnesota.

The two finalists for the Vikings’ GM job were the Browns’ VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. With Poles expected to be in Chicago, Adofo-Mensah now is the favorite to become the Vikings’ GM. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

Adofo-Mensah was one of the first general manager candidates interviewed for the Vikings' GM position. Before his time with the Browns in 2020-21, Adofo-Mensah was with the San Francisco 49ers in a research and development role.

Prior to his work in the NFL Adofo-Mensah worked as an associate portfolio manager at Taylor Woods Capital and was Vice President/Executive Director at Credit Suisse as a commodities trader.

Rapoport says Minnesota is now bringing Adofo-Mensah in for another interview.

We have completed an interview with Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for our open General Manager position.



📰: https://t.co/txcEWXXPx1 pic.twitter.com/EK4u3UYiJy — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 17, 2022

Vikings Co-owner Mark Wilf has insisted that hiring a general manager first is the team's priority, as that person will have significant input on the selection of a head coach.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: