Short stay: Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for picks

Ngakoue was only in Minnesota for six games, and did not have the impact the team sought when they acquired him from Jacksonville.

EAGAN, Minn. — He barely had time to unpack his bags.

Just six games into his Vikings career, Yannick Ngakoue is moving ahead, this time to Baltimore after Minnesota traded the defensive end to the Ravens for a reported pair of draft picks.

The Purple confirmed the trade on its Twitter feed, saying only that the club will receive a pair of undisclosed draft picks. But NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Baltimore gave the Vikings a 2021 third-round pick, and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

Schefter also reported that Ngakoue will fly to Baltimore in the next day, so he can go through COVID testing protocol and be ready when the Ravens take on archrival Pittsburgh next Sunday.

New Ravens’ DE Yannick Ngakoue will fly to Baltimore in the next 24 hours to go through COVID testing so that he can be ready to join his new team next week after it comes off its bye and returns to start preparations for next Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/YLwJX2lNoS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

Ngakoue was traded to the Vikings in early September when contract negotiations with his then-team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, broke down. The Vikings hoped that the fifth-year pass rushing specialist would help in the absence of defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has not played a down in 2020 due to a reported injury with his neck.

“When they talk about edge rushers, we want them to talk about Danielle and Yannick. I’m just glad that we’re on the same team and can push each other each and every day," Ngakoue said after arriving in Minnesota. "I’m pretty sure our friendship will build as time goes on.”