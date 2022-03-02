Sources: O'Connell finalizing contract with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are nearly set to officially announce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as the team's next head coach.

It's official. The offensive coordinator from the 2022 Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Kevin O'Connell, is finalizing his head coaching contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

KARE 11 Sports Director Reggie Wilson confirmed the finalization of O'Connell's contract with the organization Tuesday afternoon. An official announcement from the Vikings is expected later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The news comes as O'Connell is still fresh off a 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles Sunday.

O'Connell is the latest piece in a new regime that also includes new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was just hired on Jan. 26. The two worked together in 2016 when Adofo-Mensah was working in the front office of the San Francisco 49ers in quality control.

O'Connell, who interviewed with the Vikings on Jan. 21, is a former NFL quarterback and has been the Rams offensive coordinator since 2020.

