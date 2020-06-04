Thielen Foundation donates $100,000 to Minnesota COVID-19 relief efforts

He will also participate in radiothon on Thursday April 9th.

Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen started with a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest Heartland to help feed Minnesota students during this period when they might otherwise go without meals.

He's continued his efforts through his Thielen Foundation by donating another $75,000 to three additional Minnesota based organizations. He's also hosting a radiothon on KFAN radio on Thursday to help raise money and awareness of the cause.

"We don't want to just keep it (money) all to ourselves," Thielen says. "We feel like we were put in this position on this platform to use it for good."