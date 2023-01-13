Tickets still available for Vikings-Giants playoff game

Here are some things fans should know before Sunday's playoff game, including a change in overtime rules.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's still time to get tickets for Sunday's playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings take on the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. CST in the NFL Wild Card Round.

At last check, Ticketmaster had tickets listed for as little as $140 each.

If you'd like to tailgate, the Vikings said on their website that you can purchase a single-game tailgating location for the Wildcard game by calling Interstate Parking at (612) 375-1301.

If you're watching the game from home, you should know that there are new overtime rules for the playoffs this year. Both teams will get the ball at least once if the game goes into overtime.

