Couple kicks off wedding with Vikings kickoff

After going 13 years without missing a home game, the Vikings helped Brianna Luftman kick off her wedding day in style.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings had a disappointing start to their 2023 season on Sunday, but the team still gave a Twin Cities couple a very memorable start to their wedding day.

"I haven't missed a game in 13 years so the Vikings were kind enough to help me out today," said Brianna Rooney, who was literally on her way to her wedding to become Brianna Luftman when the team stepped in. "This a wedding story that I think nobody else gets to tell. We've been so spoiled by the Vikings. It's been really incredible."

Rooney says she started buying season tickets for her and her father back in 2010 and she made it to every game -- even the "home" game in Detroit after the Metrodome's roof collapsed.

When she and her husband-to-be, Zach Luftman, settled on a wedding date of Sept. 10, she says she knew there was a chance there would be a home game and the streak would end -- and that's when the organization stepped in.

The Vikings provided a limo to pick them up and drop them off for a VIP experience before the game, and to get out on time to join their wedding party for photos and the ceremony in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m.

"This has been really a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Brianna said. "When I first told my parents they were like, 'You're going to leave your bridal party?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm leaving those losers. We're going to the Vikings game.'"

Though the couple couldn't stay past halftime, they enjoyed a VIP experience on the field before the game, grabbed photos with Alexander Mattison and Viktor the Viking and celebrated with a champagne toast in the Delta Club.

Zach: "I'm just as big a fan. I just don't have season tickets."

Brianna: "It's the real reason he's marrying me."

Zach: "Yeah, I'm marrying into that, which is a nice perk."

Unfortunately, the team wasn't able to send the couple off in style, as they suffered a loss to kick off the season. But, the couple said, they weren't about to let one loss ruin their big day.

Zach: "Well, I already got a win today. I also don't want to compare our marriage to the Vikings season because that usually doesn't go well."

Brianna: "Hey, be nice. Hopefully some day in our lifetime, we'll lift that Lombardi."

