Vikings

Vikes survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

Joseph made four field goals as the Vikings casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions. 

New Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. 

Joseph made four field goals as the Vikings casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them. 

The Vikings are 2-3. The Lions are 0-5. 

Alexander Mattison fumbled on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts. 

The Lions took the lead on a TD and Campbell's gamble. 

