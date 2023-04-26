Viking's 1st round pick: What the experts predict

Many NFL forecasters believe the Vikings will pick a cornerback, quarterback or receiver.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the day before the 2023 NFL draft begins in Kansas City, football predictions are bouncing all over the place.

The Minnesota Vikings hold the 23rd pick in the first round after a 13-4 season and a 31-24 wild-card playoff loss to the New York Giants in January. (I apologize for that unfriendly reminder.)

Many NFL forecasters are predicting the Vikings to pick a cornerback for the team's disappointing defense or a quarterback to eventually replace Kirk Cousins who is set to hit free agency following the 2023 season at age 35.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Vikings taking Emmanuel Forbes, a cornerback out of Mississippi State. Forbes, 6-1 and 166 pounds, had six career pick-sixes in college and he's never missed a game because of injury.

Kiper's colleague, Todd McShay, predicts the team will select a quarterback: Hendon Hooker from Tennessee. Hooker is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered late last season, but he's on track to be ready for the start of the regular season. Hooker was the QBR leader in college last season before the injury with (89.5).

Both McShay and Kiper mentioned the Vikings could grab a wide receiver with the 23rd pick to compliment All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

But the mock drafts don't end there, ESPN's Kevin Seifert picked Forbes in the NFL nation draft and his coworker, Matt Miller, selected Hooker in his seven rounds of predictions.

ESPN analyst and former NFL executive, Mike Tannenbaum, foresees the Vikes picking the son of a former Steelers' great, Joey Porter Jr., a cornerback from Penn State. Porter stands 6-3 and weighs 193 pounds, and is known for being one of the most physical defenders in the draft.

Vikings fan and PFT's Mike Florio thinks the team will go with Jordan Addison, a receiver out of USC. Addison previously played for the Pittsburgh Panthers, where he won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award before transferring to USC in 2022. Addison is 5' 11" and weighs 174 pounds.

CBS Sports' Will Brinson has the Vikings taking edge rusher Nolan Smith from Georgia. Smith is considered undersized for his position but he was one of the most impressive athletes at this year's NFL Combine. He stands at 6-2 and weighs 238 pounds.

Sports Illustrated mock draft predicts the Vikings take Deonte Banks, a defensive back from Maryland. Banks ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the combines and is 6-0 and 197 pounds.

The Ringer's mock draft also believes the Vikings will take Banks with their pick.

Those are just some of the top mock drafts out there, but if their picks don't fit your point of view, there are plenty more to find.

It might not be a do-or-die upcoming season for the Vikings but they are definitely feeling the heat by their moves made in free agency this off-season.

Don't forget, the Vikings will be throwing their annual draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium if you get tired of watching countless hours of coverage on your couch. Enjoy the draft and Skol Vikings.

