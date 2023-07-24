Vikings single-game tickets on sale Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — Veterans haven't even reported for training camp yet, and yet die-hard Vikings have football on the brain and are thinking ahead to Sundays at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Thursday is a big day for non-season ticket holders as single-game tickets go on sale for the ten home games Minnesota will host during the 2023-24 NFL campaign, including two preseason games and 8 regular season. They are only available online via Ticketmaster and require payment via credit card. The Vikings say no tickets will be offered via box office or Ticketmaster outlet.
2023 VIKINGS HOME GAMES
- Saturday, August 19.: Tennessee Titans, start time 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 26: Arizona Cardinals - Noon
- Sunday, September 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon
- Sunday, September 24: Los Angeles Chargers - Noon
- Sunday, October 8: Kansas City Chiefs - 3:25 p.m.
- Monday, October 23: San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 p.m.
- Sunday, November 12 : New Orleans Saints -Noon
- Monday, November 27: Chicago Bears - 7:15 p.m.
- Sunday, December 24: Detroit Lions - Noon
- Sunday, December 31: Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m.
Game times are subject to change due to the NFL's flexible scheduling policy.
Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders can join the waitlist should they become available, or call . They can also call 612-338-4537 for more information.
