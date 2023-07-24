Vikings single-game tickets on sale Thursday

Pre-season games at U.S. Bank Stadium can cost as low as $15, with regular-season contests starting at $72.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Veterans haven't even reported for training camp yet, and yet die-hard Vikings have football on the brain and are thinking ahead to Sundays at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thursday is a big day for non-season ticket holders as single-game tickets go on sale for the ten home games Minnesota will host during the 2023-24 NFL campaign, including two preseason games and 8 regular season. They are only available online via Ticketmaster and require payment via credit card. The Vikings say no tickets will be offered via box office or Ticketmaster outlet.

2023 VIKINGS HOME GAMES

Saturday, August 19.: Tennessee Titans, start time 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: Arizona Cardinals - Noon

Sunday, September 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon

Sunday, September 24: Los Angeles Chargers - Noon

Sunday, October 8: Kansas City Chiefs - 3:25 p.m.

Monday, October 23: San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 : New Orleans Saints -Noon

Monday, November 27: Chicago Bears - 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 24: Detroit Lions - Noon

Sunday, December 31: Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m.

Game times are subject to change due to the NFL's flexible scheduling policy.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders can join the waitlist should they become available, or call . They can also call 612-338-4537 for more information.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: