Vikings

Vikings' Adam Thielen restructures contract to stay with team

Adam Thielen is staying with his hometown team. The Mankato native and All Pro wide receiver agreed to restructure his deal in order to remain with the team.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most popular players on the Minnesota Vikings will remain clad in purple and ready to "hit the ground running" next season.

On Friday morning, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen made the announcement on a video made through his agency on social media.

The Mankato native said he is restructuring his contract in order to stay with the team.

"What's up, Vikings fans? I just wanted to say I guess you can't get rid of me yet," Thielen said in the video. "I'm super excited to be back in purple to ultimately try to bring a championship to this city that so much deserves it. I'm so excited about the leadership and everything that's being put in place in this organization, and I can't wait to get back to work and to really build on something special."

Earlier this month, the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed to a one-year contract extension. Cousins was scheduled to carry a salary-cap charge of more than $45 million, making it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that number either by trading the quarterback or extending him with a deal that would flatten out his guaranteed money.

Thielen had been set to have a $16.8 million cap hit this upcoming season and his new contract is expected to bring that number down significantly.  

