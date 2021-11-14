x
Vikings

Cousins throws 2 TDs, Vikings bounce back to beat Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings bounced back after a trying couple of weeks to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a score, and the Minnesota Vikings bounced back after a trying couple of weeks to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 Sunday.

Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 143 yards to help Minnesota improve to 4-5 and end a two-game losing streak after it squandered late leads to Dallas and Baltimore. 

Los Angeles has dropped three of its past four to fall to 5-4.

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

