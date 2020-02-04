Vikings' Cook, Hunter donate Madden money to North Memorial

Minnesota Vikings stars Dalvin Cook and Danielle Hunter are donating the money they received from being on Madden 20 for PPEs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook may have started a trend.

On Twitter, Cook announced that he was going to be donating the money he received for being on NFL Madden 20 to North Memorial to be used for personal protective equipment.

"I want to say THANK YOU to those who continue to put their lives on the line each day & fight COVID-19. To MN's @northmemorial hospital, I’m donating my @EAMadden check from the @nflpa to be used for vital PPE gear. Let's make a difference together."

Soon after posting his intentions on Twitter, teammate Danielle Hunter followed suit.

"Following your lead @dalvincook. Count me in for my @EAMaddenNFL @NFLPA check to @northmemorial."

The donations come as Minnesota -- and much of the nation -- face a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and healthcare workers, who are seeking more masks, gloves, gowns and other resources in the coming weeks to fight the coronavirus.

North Memorial and many of their followers, including physicians and healthcare workers, expressed their gratitude for the two players' donations as the fight against the coronavirus continues.

"@dalvincook you are a true leader. On behalf of the entire North Memorial Health family, THANK YOU for helping to make a difference as we fight COVID-19 together.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that their food truck will also be providing 100 meals every weekday to The Open Door, a local organization dedicated to help feed communities around Minnesota.