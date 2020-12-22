Vikings' Cook, Jefferson named to Pro Bowl

This year there won't be a game or any in-person festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their selection is promising for a team with plenty of youth.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a tough blow to their playoff chances following a loss on Sunday to NFC North rival Chicago.

On Monday, however, the team got a bit of good news.

Running back Dalvin Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson were both named to this year's Pro Bowl.

This year there won't be a game or any in-person festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their selection to the NFL's annual team is promising for a team with plenty of youth.

Jets & The Chef! @JJettas2 and @dalvincook have been named to the Pro Bowl! pic.twitter.com/YjVgBO3KYe — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 22, 2020

For Cook, this is his second straight selection to the Pro Bowl after getting the second-most votes of anyone in the NFC. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was the only player in the conference to receive more votes than Cook.

With two games remaining in the season, Cook has amassed 1,484 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while also adding 349 receiving yards and an additional score.

Jefferson has taken the league by storm as one of the top rookies in the league. He becomes just the fourth Vikings rookie receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl, according to the Vikings website. On Sunday, Jefferson set a new team record for receptions in a season for a rookie, previously set by Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.