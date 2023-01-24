Vikings running back Dalvin Cook added to Pro Bowl roster

Cook, who recently wrapped up his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season, was added to the Pro Bowl roster to replace injured Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

EAGAN, Minn. — While it's not the game Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was hoping to be in this February, he will be playing football...sort of.

Cook, who recently wrapped up his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season, was added to the Pro Bowl roster Tuesday to replace injured Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

The sixth-year running back will join teammates Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Za'Darius Smith and Andrew DePaola at this year's competition, which will be three flag football games rather than a padded exhibition.

Cook finished with 1,179 rushing yards, 295 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns to earn his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection after Pollard went down in Sunday's NFC divisional round game. He currently ranks third in team history in career rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

This year's Pro Bowl celebration, which kicks off Thursday, Feb. 2, will include a two-day skills competition featuring competitions like precision passing and best catch, while also a few unique contests like dodgeball and longest golf drive contest. The weekend culminates in three 7-on-7 flag football games between the AFC and NFC.

