Vikings' Danielle Hunter named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Hunter will serve as a replacement for Eagles OLB Hassan Reddick, who is unable to participate in the event due to the Eagles making the Super Bowl.

EAGAN, Minn. — One man's triumph can lead to another's opportunity.

Case in point: Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter is headed to Las Vegas to take part in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, after another NFL star had to bow out due to his team earning a berth in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles OLB Hassan Reddick was originally selected to take part in the games, which are a replacement for the long-running Pro Bowl tackle football game. Reddick's Eagles whipped the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 yesterday in the NFC Championship Game and will move on to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunter, a seven-year NFL veteran, started all 17 games last season and registered a team-high 10.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits while making 65 tackles. This marks his 3rd Pro Bowl appearance. Hunter will join Vikings teammates quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, long snapper Andrew DePaola, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

There will be significant changes in the Pro Bowl experience this year, with a series of flag football games taking the place of a traditional tackle game. Fans will also enjoy a series of competitions showing off both football and non-football skills, including dodgeball and golf.

The NFC and AFC will face off in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The games will be televised on ESPN.

