Vikings defense looks for encore against Chiefs

Minnesota finished with five sacks against the Panthers, including Harrison Smith’s strip sack in the third quarter that helped ignite the comeback.

EAGAN, Minn. — Staring victory in the face last Sunday, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith wasn't about to be denied.

The veteran sped around Carolina left tackle Ikem Ekwonu on fourth down and pulled down rookie quarterback Bryce Young from behind for the game-sealing sack.

It was Smith's third sack of the game, and the Vikings' first taste of victory.

“His impact on our team is much greater than any stat, but he’s a good ball player as well, a very good ball player,” said Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores of Smith. “He’s a leader on our team. He’s a leader in the meetings, in the walk-through, in the practices. As he goes, we go.”

Smith, who also forced a fumble that linebacker D.J. Wonnum took to the end zone, not only helped save the game, but he may have also saved the season.

Starting 0-3, the Vikings were in desperate need of a victory. Now that they've captured that elusive first win, the Vikings will look to build on the momentum Sunday when they welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas Chiefs to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sunday's tilt with the Panthers was far from flawless. Minnesota's offense continued its struggles near the goal line and quarterback Kirk Cousins had his worst game of the season, which included two interceptions — one that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

One bright spot, however, was Minnesota's — especially Smith's — ability to disrupt the quarterback. While it's much different going against a rookie QB than a reigning MVP, the game plan could be similar.

“I think you have to,” said Flores when asked about sending pressure. “But you’ve got to mix your pressures with your regular four-man rush coverages, some man, some zone, because if you just do one thing… there’s an answer for it.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been solid this season — 92-for-143, 1,006 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs — but he's struggled at times while under duress, particularly last week against the New York Jets. According to Pro-Football-Reference, Mahomes has been hurried 22 times this season, second-most in the league, including eight times last week. In that game, Mahomes completed just 60% of his passes (18-for-30) for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Chiefs ultimately won the game, but the Jets were able to neutralize one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league with their pressure, something the Vikings were finally able to unlock last week against the Panthers.

“It’s a huge thing for team building when the defense says, ‘You know what? I’ve got your back,' and they go out there and made some critical plays," coach Kevin O’Connell said after the 21-13 victory.

Minnesota’s rushing attack, highlighted by newcomer Cam Akers, also showed some promise as they finally surpassed 100 yards on the ground. Starter Alexander Mattison and Akers combined for 135 yards after averaging more than six yards per carry. But that wasn’t what Cousins was talking about following the game.

“(Akers) was hilarious, he was in the locker room talking to himself, like ‘Come on, Cam. You got this,’” Cousins said. “He was just really good for morale. … so he’s in the huddle and he’s doing the same thing. I call a run and he’s like, ‘You got this, Cam,’ and it was awesome. … When Cam was in (the huddle), I was like, ‘I like this guy, this guy’s bringing good energy to our huddle and to the line of scrimmage, so I can roll with this.”

Akers was bringing more than good energy against the Panthers. He also rushed for 40 yards on five carries and caught two passes for 11 yards.

“He’s got an energy about him, a positivity about the game, likes the physical aspect of the game,” said Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips. “All things you like about a guy, especially as a coach. We love the guys who love football.”

The energy could be especially vital if the focus starts to shift elsewhere, perhaps toward a world-famous pop star who just so happens to be in attendance.

