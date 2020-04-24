Vikings Draft Day 2: Selected Boise St. OT and Miss. St CB; Bucs drafted Winfield

The Vikings have 12 picks in rounds two through seven.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected OT Ezra Cleveland from Boise State with the 58th pick.

Cleveland is a three-year starter at left tackle at Boise St.

He is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.

According to NFL.com, Cleveland "redshirted in 2016, then stepped into the starting left tackle role for all 14 games in 2017, garnering honorable mention All-Mountain West honors. Cleveland got onto the NFL radar as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference notice as a 13-game starter on the blind side. He was a first-team All-MWC pick again as a junior, starting 13 games at his left tackle spot in his final season on campus."

With the 89th pick, the Vikings selected CB Cameron Dantzler, from Mississippi State.

Dantzler is 6-foot-2 and 188-pounds.

In his final season at Mississippi State, the 21-year-old led the team with 10 passes defended.

Dantzler also had 40 tackles and two of interceptions and ranked 4th among college cornerbacks with a passer rating allowed at 57.0.

Earlier Friday night, Golden Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was drafted No. 45 overall by the Buccaneers.

He will join his new teammates -- quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Winfield will also now be playing in the same stadium that the Gophers won the Outback Bowl.

The Vikings will be busy with days 2 and 3 of the NFL draft, because of the Stefon Diggs deal, Thursday's San Francisco swap and some other wheeling and dealing by General Manager Rick Spielman.

The Vikings have 12 picks in rounds two through seven.

The Vikings have the 26th pick in the second round and 25th and 41st in the third round.

Friday night's draft kicks off at 6 p.m. (CST)

On Thursday night, the Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft.

They also traded down to take TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st choice.

The slot for Jefferson came from Buffalo in the trade that sent Diggs to the Bills.

Jefferson set a school record and led all college players with 111 receptions in 2019 for the national champions.