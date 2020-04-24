Vikings Draft: Bucs draft Gophers Winfield

The Vikings have 12 picks in rounds two through seven.

MINNEAPOLIS — DRAFT UPDATE:

The Golden Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is going to Tampa after being drafted No. 45 overall by the Buccaneers.

He will be joining his new quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Winfield will also now be playing in the same stadium that the Gophers won the Outback Bowl.

The Vikings will be busy with days 2 and 3 of the NFL draft, because of the Stefon Diggs deal, Thursday's San Francisco swap and some other wheeling and dealing by General Manager Rick Spielman.

The Vikings have the 26th pick in the second round and 25th and 41st in the third round.

Friday night's draft kicks off at 6 p.m. (CST)

On Thursday night, the Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft.

They also traded down to take TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st choice.

The slot for Jefferson came from Buffalo in the trade that sent Diggs to the Bills.

Jefferson set a school record and led all college players with 111 receptions in 2019 for the national champions.