Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter reports to training camp amid contract discussions

Hunter skipped the team's mandatory mini camp after it was reported he was unhappy with his current contract — a five-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2018.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter has reported for training camp, an encouraging sign for a defensive unit desperate for star power.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the former All-Pro reported with the other veterans, but said he doesn't anticipate him being a full participant at the beginning.

"It's going to be a day-to-day thing," O'Connell said. "Danielle and I have had such good dialogue over these last few days and really trying to build a plan for him that allows him to feel good about coming to work as a Minnesota Viking every single day."

Hunter skipped out on the team's mandatory mini camp after it was reported he was unhappy with his current contract — a five-year, $72 million extension he signed back in 2018. Following the extension, Hunter recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss on his way to becoming a second-team All-Pro. He matched his sacks number in 2019 and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl, but he went on to miss all of 2020 with a neck injury and most of 2021 because of a torn pectoral muscle.

#Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell confirms defensive lineman Danielle Hunter had reported with the rest of the veterans to Vikings training camp. pic.twitter.com/hDPSfuJXY5 — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) July 25, 2023

Hunter, who currently sits fifth on the Vikings' all-time sacks list, returned to form last year with a 10.5-sack, Pro Bowl-caliber season, prompting the 28-year-old to urge the front office to revisit his contract.

"I think through my dialogue with him, not only over the last few days, but throughout the offseason — and really last season — Danielle Hunter loves loves the Minnesota Vikings," O'Connell said. "He loves his teammates. He feels really strongly about Mike Smith as his position coach and what we're maybe trying to do defensively with (new defensive coordinator Brian Flores). But I'd be naïve to not know that there's another part of that process which is the business side of things."

Hunter was one of the few bright spots on the Vikings' defense last season, which allowed the second-most yards per game. He was one of two Vikings defensive players named to the Pro Bowl, and the other Pro Bowler — Za'Darius Smith — left for the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Florio was hired in the offseason to be the team's defensive coordinator, and having a player like Hunter rushing the quarterback could be a major factor.

"Conversations are ongoing," said Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during Tuesday's press availability. Adding, "I'm really excited to see him. It's great to see a great player like that — great Viking."

#Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on contract situation with Danielle Hunter:



“Conversations are ongoing… I’m excited to see him.” pic.twitter.com/xVoadxMpn0 — Will Hall (@WillHallKARE11) July 25, 2023

Hunter's contract wasn't the only one discussed during Tuesday's media availability as questions still surround star receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who joined the team during the 2022 season after a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Adofo-Mensah says talks are ongoing about extensions with both players, who were major contributors throughout the season. Jefferson was named the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in both receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) while Hockenson caught 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns in just 10 games with the Vikings.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: