Vikings enter 2020 draft with pressing cornerback need

Unfortunately, the corner isn't the only need on a defense that has a few holes in it.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have not entered the NFL draft with this many immediate needs on defense since the arrival of coach Mike Zimmer in 2014.

One could say a defense with more holes than swiss cheese, especially in the defensive backfield.

The list of spots to fill starts at cornerback. Their top three players at that position last season, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, have all joined other teams.

If there's an upside, it's that the Purple has two first-round picks in this year's draft. Some of the names being tossed around as potential additions are LSU corner Kristian Fulton, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell, Alabama corner Trevon Diggs, and TCU corner Jeff Gladney.

Things aren't much more solid at safety, where Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse were not asked to come back. There's not much behind starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

Trading disgruntled wideout Stefon Diggs to Buffalo fetched Vikings an extra first-round pick, No. 22, along with additional choices in the fifth and sixth rounds. GM Rick Spielman has capital to move up in first round if desired, currently sitting on 12 selections in this year's draft, including five of top 105.

Besides replacing Diggs at wide receiver, the Vikings must find at least one new starter on the offensive line from this draft.