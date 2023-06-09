Vikings extend safety Josh Metellus with reported 2-year deal

While not a current starter, the 4th-year defensive back is a special teams mainstay and a locker room leader.

EAGAN, Minn. — OK, it's not the deal most Vikings fans are desperate to see get done, but the club on Thursday announced an extension with an important piece of its roster puzzle.

Safety and special teams mainstay Josh Metellus agreed to tack a couple more years onto his contract. The team did not release terms, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter says the deal is for two additional years worth a possible $13 million, with $6 million of that money guaranteed.

Metellus is a fourth-year defensive back who the Vikings selected in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 48 games, totalling 64 tackles, six passes defended and one interception.

"A guy who loves football, who's smart and can play a few different positions. Good in the kicking game, just an overall good football player." - Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores on Josh Metellus. pic.twitter.com/DQCR9VzHXd — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 7, 2023

As important, he has led the Vikings in special teams tackles during two of the last three seasons, and has been named a team captain in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

“He loves the game and he could sit up there and run a meeting as a coach right now," Vikings All-Pro safety Harrison Smith said about Metellus. "He’s got it that well. I learn a lot from him. He knows more, a lot of times, than I do so I’m trying to learn stuff from him too.”

The elephant in the room - albeit a speedy and elusive one - remains the contract status of wideout Justin Jefferson. JJ is eligible for free agency in 2025 and the Vikings are desperate to sign him to an extension, but it won't come cheap. His current contract pays Jefferson just under $3.3 million a year under his rookie deal, and league observers expect a new long-term agreement will have to exceed the contract value of the current highest-paid wide receiver, Miami's Tyreek Hill, who pulls down an average of $30 million each year.

