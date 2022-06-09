Vikings help foster children return to school

The team partnered with Tradehome Shoes to give back

EAGAN, Minn. — On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings partnered with Tradehome Shoes to give back to local children getting ready to go back to school.

"I know for me, and a lot of my teammates out here, it's bigger than football. As much as we can give back to the community, that's what really impacts our lives. We want to give back, we want to leave our stamp, we want to know we made a difference," said Vikings safety Josh Metellus.

The Vikings and Tradehome Shoes worked together to surprise more than 500 foster children with new backpacks, shoes and socks.

"For me, growing up, if I was able to meet some NFL players, that would change my life, so the fact that I'm able to do that for these kids, it's a blessing," said Vikings safety Camryn Bynum.

"There were so many people that gave back to me growing up. Growing up in the boys and girls clubs, the community centers, so many people poured into me. I'm just grateful to be able to do the same thing," said Vikings fullback C.J. Ham.

Vikings players are busy at work for Sunday's season-opener against Green Bay (3:25 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium), but made sure to make time Monday night to give back to the community.

"It's just humbling for me, to be able to come out here and be with the kids. Seeing the smiles on their face, that's life changing to me. Being able to see kids happy, regardless of their situation, it's a blessing," said Bynum.

