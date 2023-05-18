Vikings ink first-round draft pick Jordan Addison

Last year, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his only season at USC.

EAGAN, Minn. — When edge rusher Za'Darius Smith was sent to Cleveland last week it freed up precious cap space for the Minnesota Vikings to make some essential moves, beginning with signing their first-round pick.

Receiver Jordan Addison signed his rookie contract Wednesday, just days after putting on a show for the Vikings' coaching staff at the team's rookie minicamp.

"You could tell he's a little bit ahead of a lot of the guys out on the field today -- where he's lining up, understanding exactly what that play means for what routes he has and how to adjust once the picture changes when that ball's snapped," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell after Saturday's session. "I thought Jordan had a really, really good day, and just looks and feels the part, which is exactly what I expected out of him."

The former USC standout was the No. 23 overall pick in last month's draft after the Vikings cut ties with hometown favorite Adam Thielen for salary cap reasons earlier this offseason. Now, Addison will join a receiving corps that already includes one of the best pass-catchers in the league in Justin Jefferson.

Last year, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his only season at USC. His previous two years were spent at Pittsburgh where he totaled 160 receptions for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 2021 season — 100 catches, 1,593 yards and 17 TDs — earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver.

Addison just wrapped up rookie minicamp, where O'Connell said he stood out.

