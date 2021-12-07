Vikings keys to the game: Week 14 vs. Pittsburgh

The Vikings host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football

MINNEAPOLIS — WHO: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:20 p.m. CT

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.

Coming off one of, if not the, most disappointing losses of the season last week the Vikings now face the Steelers on a short week on Thursday Night Football. The Purple are still 2nd in the NFC North and still have a shot at making the playoffs, but that chance would get smaller should they lose to Pittsburgh

The Vikings have a multitude of injuries to key players and will likely have to wait until game time to see who will play. Of note, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Camryn Bynum did not practice Monday. But only Cook and Bynum were upgraded to limited practice on Tuesday.

Here are three keys to the game for Thursday:

Get a more effective pass rush on Ben Roethlisberger. Listen, Big Ben is not the same Big Ben of 2007, but he can still get the ball down the field. He is not a running threat anymore but given time he can sling it. Roethlisberger has 2,758 yards passing this season and 16 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. His 64.4% completion percentage is as good or better than most of his seasons in the NFL. 16 of his 25 sacks have come during the team's five losses and all six of his interceptions have come in losses. Meaning, pressure Big Ben and the Vikings chances to get a win become bigger.

Get the ball to J.J. Justin Jefferson simply cannot be stopped. Even when the Vikings lost their other big receiving threat last week in Adam Thielen, Jefferson was still able to rack up 182 yards receiving, and a touchdown. In the five games JJ went over 100 yards receiving the Vikings won four of them — last weekend’s loss to Detroit being the anomaly. The Vikings need to figure out ways to get the ball in Jefferson’s hands as much as possible. And with the likelihood that Dalvin Cook will be out as well, that becomes even more important.